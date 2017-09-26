LSU to open 2017 on Sunday night football

LSU will be a part of the college version of Sunday night football.

The Tigers’ season opener against Miami next year in Arlington, Texas, will kick off on Sunday night, ESPN and LSU announced Tuesday. The teams will kick at 6:30 p.m. on ABC on Sept. 2, the Sunday after college football’s opening Saturday.

It will be the third consecutive year that ABC has aired a Sunday night college football affair on the opening weekend. The game between the Tigers and Hurricanes is the 13th time the two have played and the first since 2005. LSU leads the series 9-3.

A Sunday game is a rarity. LSU last played on Sunday in 2002 against Virginia Tech. It could impact preparations for the next week. LSU hosts Southeastern Louisiana in Game 2 next year.

