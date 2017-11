On Senior Night in Tiger Stadium, quarterback Danny Etling, wide receiver DJ Chark and running back Darrel Williams helped the LSU Football team amass 601 yards of total offense in a 45-21 victory over Texas A&M.

No. 19 LSU (9-3, 6-2 SEC) beat Texas A&M (7-5, 4-4 SEC) for the seventh-straight time including all six seasons the Aggies have been in the SEC.

http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?ATCLID=211687229&DB_OEM_ID=5200