LSU rolls past Sam Houston State

Skylar Mays and Randy Onwuasor each scored 13 points and Wayde Sims had 10 points and 10 rebounds as LSU defeated Sam Houston State 80-58 on Tuesday.

The Tigers (7-3), who trailed by as many as eight points in the first half, took control of the game right before halftime. Leading 29-27, LSU went on a 9-2 in the last 3 ½ minutes to go into halftime with a 38-29 lead. The Tigers broke the game open by scoring the first 11 points of the second half.

LSU will complete its six-game home stand when it meets North Florida on Friday.