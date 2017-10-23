LSU runs over Ole Miss

LSU running back Derrius Guice proved that he was back at full speed with a career performance on Saturday night, as the No. 24-ranked Tigers defeated Ole Miss, 40-24. Guice became the first player in SEC history to rush for 250-plus yards in three games over a career, finishing with 276 yards on the night. His total rushing yards for the game ranks third-highest in school history.

With the win, LSU improved to 6-2 overall, 3-1 in the SEC, and is bowl eligible for a school-record 18th consecutive season.

The Tigers out-gained Ole Miss (3-4, 1-3 SEC), 593-347 in total offense. It was the first time this season that the Tigers surpassed 500 yards of offense in a game and the seventh time in eight games that they have out-gained an opponent. It was also the fifth game this season that the Tigers did not commit a turnover.

Guice only scored once in the high-scoring game, but cut through the Rebels defense for long distance runs of 59, 48, 33 and 26 yards. He moved into seventh-place on the LSU career rushing list with 2,534 yards.

The junior from Baton Rouge had company in the history-making category against Ole Miss. Senior Darrel Williams became the first player in LSU history to record more than 100 yard rushing (103) and receiving (105) in the same game.

http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=5200&ATCLID=211674285