LSU sweep Aggies

The LSU Tigers not only swept its season set of games with Texas A&M, but it finally scored its first home league win of the season Tuesday night with a 77-65 win over the Aggies at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers now are 12-7 for the season and passed last year’s league win total with its third win in seven SEC starts. The Aggies two-game win streak was stopped as Texas A&M fell to 13-7 and 2-6 on the year.

LSU senior Duop Reath followed up a career high 31 point game with a nice 21 point, eight rebound effort, hitting 9-of-14 field goals, including another trey and 2-of-3 at the line. Aaron Epps had 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting with two treys before fouling out and Tremont Waters flirted with a potential rare triple-double of points, assists and steals, finishing with 15 points, nine assists and eight steals.

The Tigers travel to Auburn Saturday for a 5 p.m. contest in the Auburn Arena against the Auburn Tigers who are 5-1 in the league and a half-game behind Florida entering play Wednesday night. South Carolina is at No. 20 Florida and #19 Auburn is at Mizzou in the two SEC Network telecasts.

