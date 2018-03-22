LSU tops Tulane

Zach Watson is pretty good at hitting a baseball.

The sophomore outfielder continued his hot streak at the plate as of late with three hits Wednesday night (March 21) as LSU rolled to a 10-4 victory over Tulane.

Tulane jumped out to a 4-0 lead, but the Tigers took control in the middle innings to secure the win. It was the LSU’s first win over the Green Wave since 2015 as Tulane swept the two-game season series in 2016 and 2017

Watson reached base in all five of his plate appearances and started things off with a double in the first inning. He doubled home a run in the fourth inning to cut Tulane’s lead to 4-2 and then had a two-run single in the fifth inning to give LSU a 7-4 advantage.

He added a pair of stolen bases and made a diving catch in the top of the fifth inning.

http://www.nola.com/lsu/index.ssf/2018/03/lsu_baseball_tulane.html