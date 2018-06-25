LSU well represented on Team USA

LSU coach Paul Mainieri will arrive on Sunday at the USA Baseball training center in Cary, N.C., to begin his assignment as head coach of the 2018 USA Collegiate National Team.

The USA Collegiate National Team will participate in three international friendship series this summer, beginning with the 18th USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series that will be held in North Carolina from June 28 – July 2. The U.S. will then compete in the 42nd USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Series from July 3-9 in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina; and the 7th USA vs. Cuba International Friendship Series in Cuba from July 13-18.

Mainieri, who was named Team USA’s head coach in October, is a member of the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, and he has directed LSU to a national championship in 2009 and five NCAA College World Series appearances overall, including a runner-up finish in 2017.

Mainieri’s U.S. team will include three current LSU players – outfielder Antoine Duplantis, pitcher Zack Hess and outfielder Zach Watson. Team USA’s bullpen coach will be Trent Forshag, a member of the Tigers’ equipment staff and a former LSU catcher.

http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=5200&ATCLID=211719140