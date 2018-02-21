Home » Sports » LSU working towards NCAA bubble

LSU working towards NCAA bubble

Posted on

Tremont Waters scored 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting and dished out nine assists to set a new school record for freshmen. He scored or assisted on 13 of the Tigers’ final 15 second-half points and knocked down their final four field goals – all layups – to hand LSU consecutive wins for the first time since January,and lead the Tigers to an 88-78 win over Vanderbilt, clinching a winning regular season in Will Wade’s debut season and continuing LSU’s momentum toward the NCAA Tournament bubble.

“Pressure is a privilege” | Tremont Waters’ record-setting night sends LSU past Vanderbilt, keeping them in the postseason hunt

 

