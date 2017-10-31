LSU/Tulane square off for charity

With less than two weeks before the opening game of the 2017-18 season, the LSU Tigers will get an opportunity to see how they stack up against an opposing team when they meet the Tulane Green Wave at the Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

The game is part of a national series of exhibition games for charity taking place in the last couple of weeks which the NCAA has granted waivers allowing Division I teams to play games in a public setting. Admission for Tuesday night’s game is $5 and all proceeds will go to the American Red Cross hurricane relief fund.

The Tigers will face Samford on Nov. 16 before traveling to Maui for the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, Nov. 20-22.

