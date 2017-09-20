LSWA Week 4 top 10

5A
1 West Monroe
2 John Curtis
3 Evangel
4 Rummel
5 Acadiana
6 Scotlandville
7 Barbe
8 Zachary
9 Covington
10 Destrehan
4A
1 St Thomas More
2 Warren Easton
3 Mcdonough 35
4 Benton
5Plaquemine
6 Vandebilt Catholic
7 Carencro
8 Karr
9Lakeshore
10 Teurlings Catholic
3A
1 De La Salle
2 West Felicinia
3 University
4 St. Charles
5 Sterlington
6 Iowa
7 St JAmes
8 Jena
9 Jennings
10 Berwick
2A
1 Notre Dame
2 Amite
3 NI Catholic
4 Riverside
5 Many
6 Welsh
7 Ferriday
8 Mangham
9 Kinder
10 Ascension Episcopal
1A
1 Logansport
2Kentwood
3 Opelousas Catholic
4 Haynesville
5 Lafayette Christian
6 Oak Grove
7 OCS
8Oberlin
9 Elton
10 Covenant Christian