LSWA Week 4 top 10

Posted on by Sean Fox

5A

1 West Monroe

2 John Curtis

3 Evangel

4 Rummel

5 Acadiana

6  Scotlandville

7 Barbe

8 Zachary

9 Covington

10 Destrehan

4A

1 St Thomas More

2 Warren Easton

3 Mcdonough 35

4 Benton

5Plaquemine

6 Vandebilt Catholic

7 Carencro

8 Karr

9Lakeshore

10 Teurlings Catholic

3A

1 De La Salle

2 West Felicinia

3 University

4 St. Charles

5 Sterlington

6 Iowa

7 St JAmes

8 Jena

9 Jennings

10 Berwick

2A

1 Notre Dame

2 Amite

3 NI Catholic

4 Riverside

5 Many

6 Welsh

7 Ferriday

8 Mangham

9 Kinder

10 Ascension Episcopal

1A

1 Logansport

2Kentwood

3 Opelousas Catholic

4 Haynesville

5 Lafayette Christian

6 Oak Grove

7 OCS

8Oberlin

9 Elton

10 Covenant Christian

 