Lutz moves up on FG list

Second-year kicker Wil Lutz quietly moved up the New Orleans Saints‘ historical list.

With a 31-yard field goal Sunday in a 31-21 win over the Carolina Panthers, Lutz now has 53 made career field goals, a total moving him past Charlie Durkee for sole possession of fifth place in team history.

Morten Anderson ranks first with 302 made field goals; John Carney is second with 168; Doug Brien is third with 123; and Garrett Hartley is fourth with 82.

