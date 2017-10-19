Martez Carter invited to NFLPA game

Grambling State University senior running back Martez Carter has been invited to the Seventh Annual National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) Collegiate Bowl.



The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is scheduled to be played on January 20, 2018 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena Calif.



Carter, who ranks 10th nationally and second in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in rush yards per carry, leads the team in rushing with 441 yards on 67 carries. He is averaging 6.6 yards per carry and 73.5 yards per game. The Monroe, La. native has five touchdowns this season, including a 76-yarder in the State Fair Classic against Prairie View A&M.



The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl boast that it is the premier postseason all-star game for draft-eligible college players. The week-long schedule provides participants with a first-class professional experience while introducing them to the business of the National Football League.



Founded in 2012, the annual game gives prospective NFL players the best opportunity to showcase their talents to potential employers and fans. Scouts from every NFL club and other professional leagues attend the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl’s practices and game.

http://www.gsutigers.com/news/2017/10/18/football-carter-invited-to-nflpa-collegiate-bowl.aspx