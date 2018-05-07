Mudbugs headed to semi finals

The Shreveport Mudbugs defeated Lone Star 3-2 in Game 5 of the North American Hockey League South Division Final on Sunday at George’s Pond and clinched a spot in the Robertson Cup semifinals to be played in Blaine, Minnesota, beginning Friday.

Roberts Baranovskis scored two goals, and Jack Jaunich followed Baranovskis’ first-period tally with a goal 9 seconds later. Sunday’s all-or-nothing affair drew 2,512 fans to The George.

Shreveport garnered the No. 2 seed in the semifinals and will face the No. 3 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights from the East Division.

The best-of-3 series will begin Friday at 7:30 p.m., at Fogerty Arena. Game 2 will begin at 7:30 on Saturday night. A Game 3, if needed, is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The NAHL championship game is Monday at 7 p.m.

