Mudbugs play for title

The Mudbugs’ 73rd — and final — game of the season will be the Robertson Cup Final – a matchup dubbed the “Battle of the B-52s.”

Shreveport will face the Cinderella story of the NAHL postseason, the Minot Minotauros out of the Central Division. Minot, North Dakota, is home to Minot Air Force Base – the only facility in the country besides Barksdale Air Force Base with B-52s.

Minot held the worst record of the 16 teams to qualify for the playoffs, but advanced to the Final by defeating top-seeded Fairbanks in Game 3 of their semifinal series Sunday.

https://www.shreveporttimes.com/story/sports/mudbugs/2018/05/12/live-updates-game-2-mudbugs-vs-wilkes-barre-scranton-nahl-robertson-

cup/605294002/