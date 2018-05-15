Mudbugs take home the title

The Shreveport Mudbugs rallied to defeat the Minot Minotauros, 2-1, to win the North American Hockey League Robertson Cup Monday at Fogerty Arena South.

Cole Quisenberry deflected home a Dominick Procopio shot in the third period for the game-winner. The Mudbugs won a championship in just their second season in the league.

This is the fifth title in franchise history (three Western Professional Hockey League, one Central Hockey League).

Shreveport goaltender Jaxon Castor took home Most Valuable Player honors.

