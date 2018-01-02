ND steals one from LSU

No. 17 LSU gained a 17-14 advantage with 2:02 to play in a back-and-forth 2018 Citrus Bowl before No. 14 Notre Dame completed a 55-yard touchdown to hand the Tigers a 21-17 loss on a rainy New Year’s Day in Camping World Stadium.

Notre Dame’s Miles Boykin made a stellar one-handed catch along the right sideline to score the go-ahead touchdown with 1:28 to play.

LSU (9-4) outgained Notre Dame (10-3), 399-370, and dominated time of possession (37:32). However, the Tigers missed field goals of 22 and 37 yards and settled for a go-ahead field goal from inside the Irish 1-yard line in the game’s final minutes.

