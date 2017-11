NELA First Round Playoff Action

Class 5A

No. 32 Central-Baton Rouge (4-6) at no. 1 West Monroe (10-0)

No. 26 East St. John (5-5) at no. 7 Ruston (7-2)

No. 18 Terrebonne (7-3) at no. 15 Ouachita (6-4)

Class 4A

No. 26 Woodlawn-Baton Rouge (6-4) at no. 7 Neville (6-3)

No. 17 Bastrop (5-4) at no. 16 George Washington Carver (5-3)

Class 3A

No. 32 Baker 30 at no. 1 Sterlington 63

No. 31 Wossman (2-8) at no. 2 Iowa (9-0)

No. 26 Carroll (4-6) at no. 7 Church Point (8-1)

No. 25 North Vermilion (6-4) at no. 8 Richwood (7-3)

No. 20 Madison Prep (4-5) at no. 13 Caldwell Parish (8-2)

No. 17 Union Parish (6-4) at no. 16 Donaldsonville (7-3)

Class 2A

No. 31 Oakdale (3-7) at no. 2 Ferriday (8-2)

No. 25 General Trass (4-6) at no. 8 Kinder (5-5)

No. 24 Delhi Charter (4-6) at no. 9 Rayville (6-4)

No. 19 Lake Arthur (4-5) at no. 14 Mangham (7-3)

Class 1A

No. 31 Northwood-Lena 0 at Oak Grove 48

No. 30 Tensas (1-8) at no. 3 Kentwood (9-1)

No. 25 Plain Dealing (3-7) at no. 8 Jonesboro-Hodge (7-3)

No. 24 Sicily Island (3-7) at no. 9 Elton (6-3)

No. 18 Lincoln Prep (4-6) at no. 15 Delta Charter (5-5)

No. 17 Delhi (3-7) at no. 16 East Iberville (5-5)

Division IV

No. 15 Hanson Memorial (3-7) at no. 2 Cedar Creek (9-1)

No. 14 St. Frederick (4-6) at no. 3 St. Edmund (9-1)

No. 9 Ouachita Christian (7-3) at no. 8 Sacred Heart (8-2)