No Guice for Tigers

LSU will be missing its star junior running back in Saturday’s game against Syracuse, coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday on his radio call-in show. Meanwhile, Herron, a fifth-year senior who’s missed the first three games, is expected to return for the game against Auburn on Oct. 14.

Guice is recovering from what appears to be a left knee injury he suffered late in the third quarter of the loss to Mississippi State last weekend. He’s missed the first three days of practice this week.

“He will not play this week, but he is getting better,” Orgeron said of Guice.