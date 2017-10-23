NOT AGAIN!

Southern Miss rallied from 11 points down with less than four minutes to play in regulation and then got two defensive stops, including the game-clinching one in the second overtime, as the Golden Eagles downed Louisiana Tech 34-27 before 17,815 fans at Joe Aillet Stadium Saturday night.

J’Mar Smith’s two-yard TD run with 4:08 to play in the game gave the Bulldogs (3-4, 1-2 C-USA) a 27-16 lead and capped an impressive five-play, 96-yard drive that was highlighted by an 82-yard reception by Marlon Watts. The score gave the Tech faithful what turned out to be a false sense of security.

Following the Smith touchdown, Southern Miss (5-2, 3-1 C-USA) drove down to the Tech 32 before Parker Shaunfield connected on a 49-yard field goal with 1:23 to play to cut the deficit to 27-19. The Bulldogs were an onside kick away from the win.

However, Tech’s special teams were unable to recover the onside kick and following an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against USM, the Golden Eagles started on their own 37 yard line with just one timeout to play. Three plays later, Keon Howard tossed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Korey Robertson with 31 seconds to play in regulation and then found Jay’Shawn Washington for the two-point conversion to send the game into overtime.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-footbl/recaps/102217aac.html