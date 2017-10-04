Home » Sports » Not again

Not again

Posted on by Sean Fox

By early Sunday morning, it’s possible a hurricane will be spinning just south of the Florida Panhandle.

The now-tropical depression, which formed in the southern Caribbean Sea on Wednesday morning, could have an impact on the LSU-Florida game, with rain currently the biggest threat.

LSU and Florida are scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Gainesville.

Any weather impacts to Gainesville will depend on the exact speed and track of the tropical system, which is still largely unknown.

Last year, the LSU-Florida game was postponed a month and relocated to Baton Rouge because of Hurricane Matthew. Hard feelings, from both sides, surrounding last year’s game linger.

