Not enough

ULM gave itself a chance to win late but missed opportunities early proved costly in a 31-23 loss to Idaho in the Kibbie Dome.

The Warhawks (3-5, 3-3) dropped their third consecutive Sun Belt contest despite 513 total yards from its offense.

This was the final meeting with Idaho as a Sun Belt member. The Vandals are dropping from the Football Bowl Subdivision level to the Football Championship Subdivision. The Vandals will become the first school to make the drop.

With the win, the Vandals now lead the series with ULM 6-3, including a 3-1 record in the Kibbie Dome.

ULM returns to Malone Stadium on Nov. 4 to face Appalachian State. Kickoff is 2 p.m.

UMass surprised the Mountaineers, 30-27, on Saturday in overtime.

http://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2017/10/28/football-ulm-stages-furious-second-half-comeback-but-falls-at-idaho-31-23.aspx