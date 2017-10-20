O returns to oxford

Orgeron coached Ole Miss from 2005-07 and was fired after compiling an overall record of 10-25, 3-21 in the SEC (including 0-8 in his final season).

“This game has nothing to do with me. This is about the team,” Orgeron said. “I had a tremendous opportunity at Ole Miss. I didn’t get it done. It was a stepping stone. It was something I needed, and I’m grateful for that. I’m grateful for the mistakes that happened there. Hopefully I don’t make them here.”

Ole Miss’ passing offense is humming and No. 24 LSU is trying to get its rushing offense to do the same as these longtime rivals meet Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss.

The Rebels (3-3, 1-2 SEC) lead the conference in passing yards per game at 357.2 — 70 more than the next-best passing offense (Missouri). LSU (5-2, 2-1) ranks sixth in rushing yards per game (191) and has a chance for a breakout game.

http://www.espn.com/college-football/preview?gameId=400933895