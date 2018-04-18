On Holiday!

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday accounted for a playoff career-high 33 points and nine assists and helped his team stun Portland with a 111-102 victory in Game 2 of their first-round series Tuesday (April 17) at Moda Center.

The win put New Orleans up 2-0 in the series and handed the team its seventh straight victory. It’s the first time the franchise has led a playoff series 2-0 since the 2007-08 season. Game 3 will be 8 p.m. Thursday in Smoothie King Center.

For the second consecutive game, Holiday was the best guard on the court and he made his presence felt on both sides of the court. He ended the night shooting 14-of-24 from the floor and showed plenty of emotion as he silenced the Portland crowd on several occasions.

