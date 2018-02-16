Opening weekend of college baseball

After wrapping up highly competitive fall and winter practice sessions, the Louisiana Tech baseball team is set to open the 2018 season on Friday, the first of four games this weekend against the Pepperdine Waves.

Friday’s first pitch is set for 2 p.m. PST, followed by a Saturday doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. PST and concluding with Sunday’s finale at 11 a.m. PST.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-basebl/spec-rel/021518aad.html

ULM opens the 2018 season with an eight-game homestand at Warhawk Field, including a three-game series against Eastern Illinois (Feb. 16-17; Feb. 16 doubleheader), a single game against Northwestern State (Feb. 20) and a four-game series against Northern Kentucky (Feb. 23-25; Feb. 24 doubleheader).

https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2018/2/16/2018-ulm-baseball-preview.aspx

LSU opens a 3 game series tonight as they host Notre Dame.

LSU leads the overall series with Notre Dame, 4-3, and the teams last met on May 11, 2016, in South Bend, Ind., where the Tigers posted a doubleheader sweep over the Irish (1-0 in 11 innings and 3-2 in 7 innings). Notre Dame, however, has a 3-2 advantage in the five meetings in Baton Rouge, including a 7-1 victory on March 11, 2012, which was the Irish’s most recent visit to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field

http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=5200&ATCLID=211700599