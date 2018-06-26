Pair of former Tigers win ROY

Philadelphia 76ers forward and former LSU star Ben Simmons was named the NBA’s 2017-18 Rookie of the Year on Monday night at the NBA Awards show.

The 6-foot-10 point forward from Australia edged out Utah’s Donovan Mitchell and Boston’s Jayson Tatum for the honor.

Simmons becomes the only the third LSU player to be named Rookie of the Year and the first since Shaquille O’Neal won the award in the 1992-93 season with the Orlando Magic. Bob Pettit also was named the Rookie of the Year in 1954-55 with the Milwaukee Hawks.

Former LSU star Antonio Blakeny has been name NBA G League Rookie of the Year, respectively, for the 2017-18 season.

Blakeney, led the G League with 32 points per game, adding 6.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He also appeared in 19 games with the Bulls in the NBA this past season, averaging 7.9 points per game off the bench.