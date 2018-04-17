Pelicans ready for game 2

The New Orleans Pelicans play the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2 of their first-round playoffs series at Moda Center Tuesday night (April 17).

Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

The Pelicans claimed Game 1 with a 97-95 victory, which included star forward Anthony Davis accounting for 35 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.

It was only the fourth game Portland has lost at home since Jan. 1.

Including Saturday’s win, the Pelicans have claimed victories their last six games.

