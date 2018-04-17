Home » Sports » Pelicans ready for game 2

Pelicans ready for game 2

Posted on

The New Orleans Pelicans play the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2 of their first-round playoffs series at Moda Center Tuesday night (April 17).
Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m.
The Pelicans claimed Game 1 with a 97-95 victory, which included star forward Anthony Davis accounting for 35 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.
It was only the fourth game Portland has lost at home since Jan. 1.
Including Saturday’s win, the Pelicans have claimed victories their last six games.

http://www.nola.com/pelicans/index.ssf/2018/04/new_orleans_pelicans_vs_portla_20.html#incart_river_index

 

You might also like...

AD record setting night not enough for pels
Pels going into break on high note
Jrue Holiday to visit with Pels at start of free agency
Pelicans hope Hield is a hero
Pels head to Portland
Ad injured again in Pels latest loss