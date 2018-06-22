Pels add Penn State guard

The New Orleans Pelicans chose Penn State point guard Tony Carr with the No. 51 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft on Thursday (June 21).

The Pelicans did not have a first-round pick after trading it to Chicago in a deal for Nikola Mirotic in February.

Carr averaged 19.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and five assists during his sophomore season before declaring for the draft. He shot 40.8 percent from the field and 43.3 percent from the 3-point line.

The 20-year-old was a first-team All-Big Ten selection after the 2017-18 season and helped the Nittany Lions win the NIT Tournament for the second time in school history, finishing with 15 points and a career-high 14 assists in the championship game against Utah.

