Pels blow a big lead….again

Stephen Curry was in good spirits, but a little annoyed with himself as he stood on crutches in Golden State’s locker room.

After all the work he’d done to lead the Warriors back from a 21-point deficit in New Orleans, he went for a steal that his team didn’t really need in the waning moments, stepped on E’Twaun Moore‘s foot and sprained his right ankle.

Curry scored 31 points, going 5 of 11 from 3-point range, and had 11 assists before his injury, and the Warriors outscored the Pelicans by 30 in the second half for a 125-115 victory Monday night.

http://www.espn.com/nba/recap?gameId=400975097