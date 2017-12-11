Pels climb above .500

The New Orleans Pelicans usually look to their dominant big-man duo when things get tough at the end of games, but it was the New Orleans guards that seized control on Sunday night.

Jrue Holiday scored 19 points in the fourth quarter and Rajon Rondo posted a season-high 18 assists in the Pelicans’ 131-124 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night.

Pels return to action tonight vs the Rockets

http://www.nola.com/pelicans/index.ssf/2017/12/jrue_holiday_rajon_rondo_take.html#incart_2box_sports