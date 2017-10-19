Pels drop opener

At some point, whenever they find themselves at full strength, the New Orleans Pelicans might not have to rely on DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis as much as they did in Wednesday night’s season opener.

Boogie and The Brow did what they could.

But the Pelicans, opening without point guard Rajon Rondo and small forward Solomon Hill, lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 103-91 before a sellout crowd of 17,794 at FedExForum.

Davis and Cousins, the NBA’s best low-post tandem, provided the bulk of the New Orleans offense. Each had double-doubles: Davis finished with 33 points and 18 rebounds and Cousins added 28 and 10.

