Pels gear up for new season

Anthony Davis said Monday at the teams media day that he was excited about the talent the Pelicans have been able to assemble on this year’s roster and he said it’s probably the most he’s played with since entering the league.

“I think right now if you look at our roster, all of our guys could easily be in our rotation,” Davis said. “I think this is probably the most talented roster we’ve had. But that’s only on paper, we’ve got to go out and prove it.”

Davis averaged 28 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks while shooting 50.5 percent from the field in 2016-17, but things drastically changed for him after the team acquired fellow All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins in a blockbuster trade in February.

Cousins’ addition provided Davis with a superstar teammate that helped the Pelicans keep up with some of the super teams that have dominated the Western Conference in recent years

