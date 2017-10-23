Pels get first W of season

The New Orleans Pelicans were watching another double-digit lead evaporate, with the Los Angeles Lakers using a furious 27-4 run to take a five-point lead.

This time, the Pelicans were ready for the challenge.

They answered with an 11-0 run of their own to beat the Lakers 119-112 on Sunday night for their first victory of the season.

”We have to stop letting off the gas when we have big leads,” said New Orleans center DeMarcus Cousins.

”This is something we’ve done the previous two games and we’re trying to stop it on the fly.”

The Pelicans (1-2) were able to ward off the challenge from the Lakers (1-2) behind 27 points and 17 rebounds from Anthony Davis, and 22 points and 11 rebounds from Cousins.

http://www.foxsports.com/nba/boxscore?id=32459&type=6