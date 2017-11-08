Pels go over .500

The New Orleans Pelicans weathered a first-half scoring barrage by the Indiana Pacers and still came away with a 117-112 victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.

New Orleans has won three games in a row and improved its record to 6-5, the first time it has been over .500 since the 2014-15 season.

The Pelicans also improved 5-2 on the road and have won four consecutive road games for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

Anthony Davis led the Pelicans with 37 points and 14 rebounds. DeMarcus Cousins had 32 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

http://www.nola.com/pelicans/index.ssf/2017/11/new_orleans_pelicans_vs_indian_8.html#incart_river_index