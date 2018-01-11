Pels gonna Pel

The New Orleans Pelicans looked lost on offense for much of the second half, but they still looked like they were in position to come away with an improbable victory.

But the Pelicans (20-20) turned the ball over late and missed a three-pointer at the buzzer to seal a 105-102 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum on Wednesday night.

DeMarcus Cousins led New Orleans with 29 points (14 in the fourth) and eight rebounds. E’Twaun Moore added 16 points, four rebounds and four assists.

http://www.nola.com/pelicans/index.ssf/2018/01/new_orleans_pelicans_vs_memphi_14.html#incart_river_index