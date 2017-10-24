Pels head to Portland

The New Orleans Pelicans will invade Moda Center on Tuesday night trying to stop a streak that began when Bill Clinton roamed the Oval Office.

The Portland Trail Blazers have won an NBA-record 16 consecutive home openers, dating to a 96-86 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000.

The Pelicans (1-2) recently added an important piece they hope can help them pull off an upset on Portland’s home court.

On Saturday, veteran point guard Jameer Nelson signed a one-year free-agent contract with New Orleans. On Sunday, Nelson had five points and five assists and hit a critical 3-point shot in the late going of the Pelicans’ 119-112 victory over the Lakers.

New Orleans won three of four meetings with Portland last season, but the Trail Blazers won nine of the previous 11 encounters. Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has scored at least 27 points in his last five games against the Pelicans.

http://www.foxsports.com/nba/story/blazers-seek-17th-straight-home-opening-win-102417