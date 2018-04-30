Home » Sports » Pels humbled in game 1

Pels humbled in game 1

The Pelicans were crushed 123-101 at Oracle Arena, but it wasn’t just the loss that left New Orleans reeling only one game into its second-round series. It was how the loss occurred.

The Pelicans came into the series priding themselves on being a group that plays stifling defense and uses an uptempo attack to create easy looks on the other end.

But it only took two quarters for both of their biggest strengths to go up in flames, leaving them trailing by 21 points at halftime.

http://www.nola.com/pelicans/index.ssf/2018/04/inexcusable_2nd_quarter_dooms.html#incart_river_index

 

