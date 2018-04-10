Home » Sports » Pels in the playoffs!

There was little margin for error in the NBA’s Western Conference standings, and so the New Orleans Pelicans left no doubt.

The Pelicans routed the Los Angeles Clippers 113-100 on Monday night to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since the 2014-15 season. It completed a 3-0 road trip for New Orleans, which also won at Phoenix and Golden State to set up the clincher.

The Pelicans (47-34) punched their ticket in style.

Anthony Davis scored 28 points, including a highlight-reel dunk in the third quarter when he jammed home a feed that Rajon Rondo bounced off the backboard. Nikola Mirotic added 24 points and 16 rebounds.

