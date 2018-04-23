Pels mania running wild

The Portland Trail Blazers tried to fight, scratch and claw, but the New Orleans Pelicans were just too good.

The teams engaged in a feisty contest that was much more competitive than the first time they met at Smoothie King Center.

The Pelicans led by 33 points in the fourth quarter of Game 3, but the game was much tighter Saturday (April 21).

The Trail the Pelicans to a 131-123 home victory to complete the sweep of the first-round Western Conference playoff series.

Davis and Holiday scored with ease the entire evening, and there wasn’t much Portland could do to slow down the star combo. Davis finished with a playoff franchise record 47 points and 11 rebounds. Holiday also had a playoff career-high 41 points and eight assists.

It was the first time in franchise history that the Pelicans had two players reach 40 points in the same game. Their 131-point outburst was also a playoff franchise record.

http://www.nola.com/pelicans/index.ssf/2018/04/new_orleans_pelicans_vs_portla_25.html