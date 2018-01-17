Pels pick up biggest win of season

Anthony Davis put up a legendary performance in his team’s win over New York on Sunday, but he wasn’t done just yet.

Davis had 45 points and 16 rebounds to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 116-113 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

The win gave New Orleans (23-20) its fourth three-game win streak of the season and handed the team its second straight overtime win on the road.

The Celtics (34-11) also picked up their first loss of 2018 after coming into the night riding a seven-game win streak.

