The New Orleans Pelicans will kick off their 2017-18 preseason schedule against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday evening. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 pm Central inside the Smoothie King Center.

Earlier on Monday, head coach Alvin Gentry reassured the media that Anthony Davis will play against the Bulls. In case you missed it, Davis was forced to leave Saturday’s open practice early with a right shoulder issue, but at the time it was never believed to be anything serious