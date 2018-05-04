Pels return home in must win mode

The New Orleans Pelicans learned how much a fired up home crowd can change a game in their two losses on the road against the Golden State Warriors.

They’re hoping to turn the tables in Game 3.

After falling behind 0-2 in their Western Conference semifinal series, the Pelicans will be doing everything in their power to bounce back with a win in front of what’s expected to be a packed house Friday (May 4) at Smoothie King Center.

The raucous crowd had a major effect on the team’s two wins against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round, and New Orleans is hoping that same type of energy could help swing the momentum back in its favor against the Warriors.

