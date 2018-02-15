Pels streak into all star break

The New Orleans Pelicans are heading into the All-Star break on the heels of playing some of their best basketball this season.

New Orleans (31-26) picked up its third straight win and tied the franchise scoring record on the way to a 139-117 blowout victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at Smoothie King Center Wednesday night.

After losing five of their first six games following All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins’ season-ending torn Achilles, the Pelicans reached 130 points for the second consecutive game.

Star forward Anthony Davis enjoyed another dominant performance, finishing with 42 points and 15 rebounds while converting 15 of 18 field-goal attempts. The All-Star has scored 38 or more points in six of his last eight games. He’s averaging 31.3 points and 12.2 rebounds since Cousins went down.

