Pels take game 1 in Portland

The New Orleans Pelicans didn’t make it easy for themselves, but they did just enough to secure a playoff-opening win Saturday (April 14) against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Pelicans let a 19-point lead get reduced to one point in the final minutes and got the late stops needed for a 97-95 victory at Moda Center.

Anthony Davis led the charge for New Orleans with 35 points and 14 rebounds, while Jrue Holiday chipped in 21 points and seven rebounds. Nikola Mirotic added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo only scored six points, but he controlled the tempo the entire night and set up his teammates with 17 assists and only three turnovers.

New Orleans picked up its first playoff win since 2011 to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven first-round series.

