Pig Roast?

No. 24 LSU statistically played toe-to-toe with No. 2 Alabama last week but lacked explosive plays at quarterback in a 24-10 road loss, a game in which coach Ed Orgeron lifted senior starter Danny Etling for freshman Myles Brennan in the fourth quarter in an attempt to ignite the offense.

When LSU (6-3, 3-2 SEC) hosts Arkansas (4-5,1-4) in a rare 11 a.m. CT kickoff at Tiger Stadium, Orgeron made it clear that Etling, not Brennan, will be behind center.

LSU has three SEC games remaining — Arkansas, at Tennessee and Texas A&M — and sweeping those would mean a 9-3 regular season and 6-2 SEC mark, its best conference record since 2012.

