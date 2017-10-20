Rivalry renewed

Louisiana Tech returns to action this Saturday as the Bulldogs host Conference USA West foe Southern Miss at 6 p.m. at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston in what will be the program’s annual “RED OUT” game.
Louisiana Tech enters the weekend with an even 3-3 overall record on the season with a 1-1 mark in Conference USA play. As for the opponent, Southern Miss is coming off a win at home over UTEP, while the Golden Eagles are 4-2 overall with a 2-1 record in league games. Southern Miss is 2-0 on the season in road games, while LA Tech enters the contest with a 2-1 record at home this season.