Rivalry renewed

HATTIESBURG, MS - NOVEMBER 25: Southern Miss Golden Eagles wide receiver Allenzae Staggers (15) during an NCAA football game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on November 25, 2016 at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium at Hattiesburg, MS. (Photo by Bobby McDuffie/Icon Sportswire)

Louisiana Tech returns to action this Saturday as the Bulldogs host Conference USA West foe Southern Miss at 6 p.m. at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston in what will be the program’s annual “RED OUT” game.

Louisiana Tech enters the weekend with an even 3-3 overall record on the season with a 1-1 mark in Conference USA play. As for the opponent, Southern Miss is coming off a win at home over UTEP, while the Golden Eagles are 4-2 overall with a 2-1 record in league games. Southern Miss is 2-0 on the season in road games, while LA Tech enters the contest with a 2-1 record at home this season.