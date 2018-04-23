Road Warriors

The Louisiana Tech baseball team scored 10+ runs for the fifth-straight game and completed a sweep of Marshall in a 12-3 Sunday-afternoon triumph from Epling Stadium. The Conference-USA road sweep was Tech’s first since joining the league, and its first road sweep of a conference opponent since 2009 in the WAC at Hawaii.

The Bulldogs outscored the Herd 37-11 in the three-game set. Tech hit .330 as a team, while five different players notched at least three RBI throughout the balanced weekend effort. The pitching staff also continued its strong 2018 campaign, posting a weekend ERA of 3.67, and keeping its season ERA at the top of the league, at 2.58.

