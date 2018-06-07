Run on Tigers in day 3 of draft

Six LSU players were selected Wednesday during Day 3 of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft.

The players chosen on the draft’s final day included junior right-handed pitcher Cam Sanders (12th round, Chicago Cubs), junior catcher Hunter Feduccia (12th round, Los Angeles Dodgers), sophomore infielder Jake Slaughter (18th round, Chicago Cubs), junior outfielder Antoine Duplantis (19th round, Cleveland), sophomore right-handed pitcher Zack Hess (34th round, Atlanta) and sophomore outfielder Zach Watson (40th round, Boston).

LSU sophomore left-handed pitcher Nick Bush was a Day 2 selection, chosen in the eighth round on Tuesday by the Colorado Rockies.

