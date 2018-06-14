Saints add 2 fan favorites to HOF

at The Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 25, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The New Orleans Saints will induct Pierre Thomas and Lance Moore into the team Hall of Fame during a ceremony Sept. 14, the team announced Thursday (June 14).

The pair played on the Saints’ Super Bowl 44-winning team and ended their careers among franchise leaders in various statistical categories.

Both joined the Saints as undrafted free agents, Moore out of Toledo in 2005 and Thomas out of Illinois in 2007.

Moore played nine seasons with the Saints from 2005-13, appearing in 101 games with 346 receptions for 4,281 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Thomas appeared in 105 games with 41 starts over eight seasons from 2007-14. He accumulated 3,745 yards and 28 touchdowns on 818 rush attempts. He added 2,608 yards and 12 touchdowns on 327 receptions.

