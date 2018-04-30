Saints add boys from the boot

Louisiana Tech running back Boston Scott got the news he has been waiting for on Saturday afternoon as the senior was selected in the sixth round as the 201st overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.

Scott, who grew up in Zachary, Louisiana, less than a two-hour drive from New Orleans, became the first Louisiana Tech player selected in this year’s NFL Draft.

In 2017, Louisiana Tech boasted a 1,000-yard rusher for the fourth straight season after Scott racked up 1,047 yards and 8 touchdowns on the ground this past season. Scott also had 20 receptions in 2017 for 181 yards and a touchdown. The shifty speedster earned All-Conference USA Honorable Mention honors as a senior.

For three years, Will Clapp paved the way for NFL-caliber running backs.

Now, he’s in the NFL — in his hometown.

Clapp, LSU’s all-conference center from New Orleans, is staying put in New Orleans after the Saints selected him with the 27th pick of the seventh round on Saturday. The 6-foot-5, 314-pound Brother Martin product played guard and center for the Tigers. He projects as a center at the next level.

He becomes the first LSU player picked by the Saints since Al Woods in 2010 and it came with just 12 selections remaining in the draft. Clapp was the 10th center drafted.

