Saints add to staff

If there’s been a weakness for the New Orleans Saints this season, it’s been on special teams, primarily with a returns and missed kicks.

And the Saints (7-2) hope they have found a way to correct those issues as the team is hiring longtime special teams coach Mike Westhoff, according to a CBS Sports report.

The 69-year-old Westhoff retired in 2012 after spending 12 seasons coaches special teams for the Jets, but the Saints have apparently convinced him to come back to the NFL. Westhoff also worked for the Miami Dolphins from 1986-2000.

http://www.nola.com/saints/index.ssf/2017/11/saints_mike_westhoff.html#incart_river_index